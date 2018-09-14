Damn! Katt Williams Goes In On Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel And More “She Wanna Sleep With White Man…She Got A Diseased Vajayjay” [Video]
By Bossip Staff
Katt Williams Goes Hard On Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel And Wanda Smith
Katt Williams let the yoppa spray during his visit to the Frank and Wanda Morning Show on V-103 here in Atlanta.
He had some white hot takes on the careers of fellow comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howrey and Jerrod Carmichael.
Katt even had some smoke for Wanda Smith for a strong 6:30. This clip is well-worth watching in it’s entirety.
