Damn! Katt Williams Goes In On Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel And More “She Wanna Sleep With White Man…She Got A Diseased Vajayjay” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Image via Jason Davis/Getty Images/Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Katt Williams Goes Hard On Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel And Wanda Smith

Katt Williams let the yoppa spray during his visit to the Frank and Wanda Morning Show on V-103 here in Atlanta.

He had some white hot takes on the careers of fellow comedians like Tiffany Haddish, Lil Rel Howrey and Jerrod Carmichael.

Katt even had some smoke for Wanda Smith for a strong 6:30. This clip is well-worth watching in it’s entirety.

Katt Williams is a wild boy. Peep Tiffany Haddish’s reaction on the next page.

Wanda Smith’s reaction on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Powerful….

A post shared by Wanda Smith (@wandasmithv103) on

