He’s Baaack! ‘Rickey Smiley For Real’ Returns This October

“Rickey Smiley For Real” Returning Tuesday, October 30

Rickey Smiley’s coming back to TV. TV One announced today that production is currently underway on season five of “Rickey Smiley For Real.” This season premieres on Tuesday, October 30 at 8 p.m. ET/7C and captures Rickey continuing to navigate the ups and downs of professional demands, single fatherhood, and intimate relationships.

His love life will take center stage as he continues to work in Atlanta and raise his family in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’m excited that TV One is bringing Rickey Smiley For Real back for a fifth season. It’s truly been an honor to share my family with the world. Through my partnership with production company Bobbcat Films, we aim to create television the whole family can watch together,” says Rickey Smiley.

Other highlights will be Rickey’s 50th birthday, four new teens living in his house courtesy of his over-the-top cousin and two shocking DUIs for his college-aged daughter D’Essence.



Will you be watching “Rickey Smiley For Real” October 31?