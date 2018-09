Young Dolph Unveils His Latest Music Video

Young Dolph is set to drop his next studio album, Role Model, next Friday–and in preparation, the Memphis rapper just dropped a visual for his latest single, “By Mistake.”

This video finds Dolph riding around his hometown in a camouflage Ferrari with a date by his side, hitting up local spots like the Chop Suey House.

Peep the new visual below.