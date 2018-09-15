What The Hell?! Inmate Attempts To Rape NYPD Officer In Court

Inmate Tries To Rape NYPD Officer In Court

A prisoner inside a Brooklyn courthouse on Friday tried to rape a female NYPD officer— but fortunately, another inmate helped stop the attack, police sources told The Post.

Jeriah Bamugo–who has already been busted twice before this week on groping and menacing charges–was about to be hauled before a judge for arraignment in Brooklyn Criminal Court when he attacked. According to courses, he pounced as the officer tried to transport him and another inmate from a holding cell into a courtroom at the Schermerhorn Street courthouse.

The 26-year-old allegedly grabbed the female officer, pinned her to the wall and said, “I’m going to have sex with you,” then continuing by ripping off her belt and clawing at her pants, according to the accounts of multiple sources.

Both parties fell to the floor, which is when a 17-year-old facing minor marijuana and theft charges leaped into action and attempted to shove Bamugo off of the cop. A few seconds later, the cop’s partner–who was standing outside the area where the cells are kept, rushed in to help along with other nearby officers.

“Thankfully, he was unsuccessful. Another inmate saved her,” a law-enforcement source said of the attacker.

Another source commented on the horrifying incident saying, “He was trying to disrobe her, pulling at her clothes. Officers responded within 30 seconds. I saw one guy sprint back into the cells. The inmates immediately started screaming.”

The officer, whose name was withheld, is on modified duty and did not have a gun at the time. She suffered a concussion and back injuries, and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Bamugo already faces charges in two other arrests that came only a few days apart.

On Monday, he was charged with menacing, stalking, and harassment for allegedly shoving a woman into a restroom. Three days later, Bamugo he allegedly grabbed a woman’s breasts, and was also accused of punching her on the shoulder before bolting, police said.

Now, the 26-year-old inmate is expected to face additional charges of attempted rape of the officer, sources said.