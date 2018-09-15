6LACK Is Bringing Magic City From Atlanta To The Heart Of Los Angeles

6LACK Is Mailing His East Atlanta Love Letter To LA

6LACK is really killing the game following the release of his latest album.

The Atlanta native just dropped his sophomore project, East Atlanta Love Letter, and his fans seem to absolutely love the project. Not only did the artist spend time perfecting his music to make sure it reached it’s full potential, but it looks like he’s taking the time to make the album’s promotion just as perfect.

For the initial East Atlanta Love Letter listening party, 6LACK invited fans to a drive-in movie theater-style event–and even ended up hopping into some attendees’ cars to listen to his project with them.

If that wasn’t already dope enough, he’s got more up his sleeve.

6LACK announced on Friday that his album release party is going to be a Magic City pop-up. The rapper is going to be bringing the spirit of Atlanta to the heart of Los Angeles with one of the city’s most infamous strip clubs making it’s way to the west coast.

on mondays in ATL we do Magic City. i wanted to bring something special to the west coast to celebrate my new album #EastAtlantaLoveLetter. so this Monday for one night only we’re doing a @magiccityatl pop up w/ Rap Caviar & @LVRN in the heart of LA 💌 pic.twitter.com/LYtuyywhrG — bear (@6LACK) September 15, 2018

The event is set of Monday (September 17) at 10PM, and fans in Los Angeles who want to attend can RSVP here–though as of now, the website is password protected.