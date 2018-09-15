2 Chainz Gets a $1,000 IV Drip Hangover Cure On ‘Most Expensivest’ [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
On his Most Expensivest series with GQ, 2 Chainz tests out the worlds most extragant goods, and they get more and more ridiculous every episode.

This time around, Chainz tests out a $1,000 IV drip hangover cure, which is vitamin-filled and perfect after a rough night.

Check out the episode down below to see if this pricey treatment is worth the high price tag.

