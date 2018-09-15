Built-In Besties For Life: Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Chicago, Stormi, And True Kicking It In The Nursery

- By Bossip Staff
Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Chicago, Stormi, And True

Much like the Kardashian sisters grew up together thick as gypsy thieves, it appears that their daughters will now share a similar experience, having been born mere months apart from each other.

The future socialite cousin clan was caught on camera by Kim Kardashian having a play date at one of the sisters’ houses.

View this post on Instagram

💕 The Triplets 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Too cute, right? The only close-in-age cousin missing here is little Dream. We wonder if the only Kardashian namesake hangs out with the other little ladies that much…

Anywho, hit the flip for more of next-gen Kardashian preciousness!

View this post on Instagram

🎶 You are my sunshine! My only sunshine 🎶

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

I got this True

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

View this post on Instagram

slumber party 🎀

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

love you so much it hurts 🖤

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

View this post on Instagram

my heart

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

    View this post on Instagram

    My Cherry Blossom Baby 🌸

    A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

