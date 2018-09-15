Built-In Besties For Life: Kim Kardashian Shares First Photo Of Chicago, Stormi, And True Kicking It In The Nursery

Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Of Chicago, Stormi, And True

Much like the Kardashian sisters grew up together thick as gypsy thieves, it appears that their daughters will now share a similar experience, having been born mere months apart from each other.

The future socialite cousin clan was caught on camera by Kim Kardashian having a play date at one of the sisters’ houses.

Too cute, right? The only close-in-age cousin missing here is little Dream. We wonder if the only Kardashian namesake hangs out with the other little ladies that much…

Anywho, hit the flip for more of next-gen Kardashian preciousness!

Getty/Instagram