She Speaks: Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence On Mac Miller’s Death An Emotional Post

Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence On Mac Miller’s Death With Emotional Message

Since Mac Miller‘s shocking death earlier this month, everyone has been waiting for his famous ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande to speak out.

But besides a posting a Black & White photo of Mac (with no caption) soon after news of his passing broke, the singer has kept mum about the tragedy — until now. On Friday, she posted a heartwarming video of her and the late rapper having a late night couple’s chat, and it’s too adorable for words.

She wrote,

“I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to.”

Ari’s love for Mac was real. But unfortunately his demons were too big even for him to battle.

Rest In Peace, Mac Miller.