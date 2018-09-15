She Speaks: Ariana Grande Breaks Her Silence On Mac Miller’s Death An Emotional Post
Since Mac Miller‘s shocking death earlier this month, everyone has been waiting for his famous ex-girlfriend Ariana Grande to speak out.
But besides a posting a Black & White photo of Mac (with no caption) soon after news of his passing broke, the singer has kept mum about the tragedy — until now. On Friday, she posted a heartwarming video of her and the late rapper having a late night couple’s chat, and it’s too adorable for words.
She wrote,
i adored you from the day i met you when i was nineteen and i always will. i can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. i really can’t wrap my head around it. we talked about this. so many times. i’m so mad, i’m so sad i don’t know what to do. you were my dearest friend. for so long. above anything else. i’m so sorry i couldn’t fix or take your pain away. i really wanted to. the kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. i hope you’re okay now. rest.
Ari’s love for Mac was real. But unfortunately his demons were too big even for him to battle.
Rest In Peace, Mac Miller.