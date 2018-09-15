Rihanna & Her Heavenly Curves Celebrate Fenty Beauty Anniversary In Brooklyn’s King Plaza Mall

Rihanna Celebrate’s Fenty Beauty’s 1st Year In Brooklyn

It was a Fenty fan affair in Brooklyn yesterday! Rihanna attended Fenty Beauty’s 1-year anniversary at Sephora inside JCPenney at Kings Plaza mall. The beauty mogul looked blushing in a fuschia dress and a face full of her own beauty products.

It was a special occasion for folks in the area, since the mall has just undergone a complete makeover. Rihanna celebrated the Fenty anniversary by flicking it up with fans and peddling her beauty products. super sweet!

Congratulations on 1 year of Fenty Beauty, Rih Rih!