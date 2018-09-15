Bae Of The Day: Justine Skye’s Magical Melanin Display At The Diamond Ball Reminded Everyone She’s A STUNNER
Justine Skye Is Beautiful
Justine Skye is only 23-years-old and she’s living her dreams as a singer, has fancy Hollyweird friends and classic beauty. She showed up to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball with the face of a supermodel.
Whether or not you like her get up, her greatest asset is her stunning face and quietly she’s one of the prettiest young women in the industry.
Why is she so underrated??? More of Justine Skye and her undeniable beauty after the flip.
View this post on Instagram
The @metixclass launch party was sooo cute! Thank you to everyone who came out and supported. For all my beauty lovers out there and those who might not know so much, Metix is perfect for you! Its all about the education of beauty in all aspects. Head over to metixclass.com to learn more 💜
View this post on Instagram
‘The Design Issue’ @phoenixmaguk Thank you for letting this little Brooklyn girl hop on your cover, love. Beautifully written interview, thank you Hanna Kane Get your copies… and get me one too, lol. Photographer @benjaminaskinas Makeup @rebekahaladdin Stylist @katieqian Hair @marleythebarber
