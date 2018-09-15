Bae Of The Day: Justine Skye’s Magical Melanin Display At The Diamond Ball Reminded Everyone She’s A STUNNER

- By Bossip Staff
(Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Justine Skye Is Beautiful

Justine Skye is only 23-years-old and she’s living her dreams as a singer, has fancy Hollyweird friends and classic beauty. She showed up to Rihanna’s Diamond Ball with the face of a supermodel.

 

View this post on Instagram

Diamond Ball ✨ | Black Hair 🖤

A post shared by @ justineskye on

 

Whether or not you like her get up, her greatest asset is her stunning face and quietly she’s one of the prettiest young women in the industry.

Why is she so underrated??? More of Justine Skye and her undeniable beauty after the flip.

View this post on Instagram

Hey big head

A post shared by @ justineskye on

View this post on Instagram

Prada Linea Rossa @prada

A post shared by @ justineskye on

View this post on Instagram

23 looks bomb on me

A post shared by @ justineskye on

    View this post on Instagram

    Focus

    A post shared by @ justineskye on

    View this post on Instagram

    Think bout you ..

    A post shared by @ justineskye on

