Bogus Blue Bastards: Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out Against Smear Campaign Being Run By Dallas Police

Botham Jean’s Mother Speaks Out Against Smear Campaign

F**k the police. Periodt.

Botham Jean‘s mother is sick and tired of the f***ery that is currently taking place within the Dallas Police Department.

The boys and girls in blue are doing everything in their power to besmirch Botham’s good name. A name that, according to what family lawyer Lee Merritt told CNN, had never once been associated with crime or arrest in his 26 years of life.

“The Dallas Police Department investigators were interested specifically in finding information that could help assassinate his character,” attorney Lee Merritt told reporters. “Twenty-six years on this earth he lived his life without a blemish. It took being murdered by a Dallas police officer for Botham Jean to suddenly become a criminal.”

Jean’s mother also had words for the people who are protecting the woman who murdered her son.

“I’m calling on the Dallas officials … please come clean. Give me justice for my son because he does not deserve what he got,” Allison Jean said.

There aren’t even proper words to describe the unbridled anger that we feel toward cops when things like this happen. Then they have the nerve to chide Black folks for wearing socks with pigs on them…