Vince Herbert Hospitalized With Gout, Tamar Braxton Allegedly Has NO PLANS Of Calling Or Coming To Visit

Vincent Herbert Hospitalized With Gout

Despite still running around on dates and appearances with her ex-husband and lashing out at her own family over him despite their violent history just a few months ago…Tamar Braxton appears to be officially done with Vincent Herbert.

According to TMZ, the industry exec is currently hospitalized with a case of gout in his elbow.

For those unfamiliar with the condition, gout is type of arthritis caused by an excess buildup of uric acid crystals in the joints. It can be an excruciatingly painful experience for the patient and is often paired with extreme sensitivity and intense swelling.

Apparently, Vince has been hospitalized since Thursday, and yet there has been no visit or even any contact from his estranged ex-wife Tamar.

As you know, Tamar says she has moved on and is very much in love with a brand new boo and is looking to start a brand new forever with him, including more kids. So, it seems like she’s not too interested in offering any “get well soons” to her ex.

Welp, when you’re done you’re done. Hopefully, Vince’s health improves and he gets better soon.

Getty/WireImage