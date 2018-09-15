Watch: Singer-Songwriter Asiahn Drops Visual For New Single “NOLA”

Rising Star Asiahn Releases New Video For “NOLA”

Singer-songwriter Asiahn released a new video for her intoxicating single “NOLA.”

Prior to stepping into the spotlight, the Love Train beauty put her pen to work for a ton of legends, including Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Lil Wayne, and more. She also lent those sultry vocals to Dr. Dre’s Compton cut “Just Another Day.”

Now, Asiahn is here to tell the story of a same-sex couple in a grainy, vintage visual that’s just as captivating as her voice. “I been out here and working and searching ’round for you/Showing I’m a real one, I know you’ll be one too,” she sings in the sweetest way. Watch the clip above and stay tuned for her new EP due later this year.