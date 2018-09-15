Blink Twice: #LHHATL’s Tommie Nearly Headlocks “My Ni**a” Paris Hilton In Uncomfortable Selfie Vid [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Tommie Lee And Paris Hilton Link Up
Tommie Lee and Paris Hilton seems to have linked up last night in NYC…
I would stop cursing but who wants to Go somewhere New and forget who they Are🤷🏽♀️ very memorable night I love Viben for A Cause…Clara Lionel foundation @badgalriri #Barbados left inspired to Go harder… @parishilton gown: @off____white #DiamondBall @erika_lapearl_mua @bkluvsme @lachanelle
Whyyyy so aggressive? Hit the flip for more of Tommie Lee and her NYC get ups.