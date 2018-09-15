Blink Twice: #LHHATL’s Tommie Nearly Headlocks “My Ni**a” Paris Hilton In Uncomfortable Selfie Vid [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Photos by Prince William/ Taylor Hill/WireImage

Tommie Lee And Paris Hilton Link Up

Tommie Lee and Paris Hilton seems to have linked up last night in NYC…

Whyyyy so aggressive? Hit the flip for more of Tommie Lee and her NYC get ups.

