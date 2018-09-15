Lil Wayne Reveals That His “Gun Accident” At Age 12 Was Actually A Suicide Attempt

Lil Wayne Reveals Suicide Attempt At Age 12

Hip-hop fans have long known the story of Lil Wayne‘s tragic gun accident at age 12. As the rapper has always said, he was fooling around with his mother’s gun when it went off, shooting him in the chest and narrowly missing his heart. His life was saved by an officer passing by, whom he shows gratitude to this day.

Now, with the release of the Carter V (finally) on the horizon, the rapper is now coming clean about the details of that story.

Apparently, the “accident” was actually an attempt at taking his own life.

As Billboard revealed in their latest cover story on the rapper, they were able to hear an advanced preview of the album and the outro features Wayne speaking explicitly about the accident actually having been an attempt on his own life. Wayne says that his mother told him he would no longer be permitted to rap, and he was apparently so distraught over this new rule that he saw no further reason to live.

In addition, they reveal that Wayne had always planned to include the track on his severely pushed-back project, but added new verses after the suicides of Kate Spade and Anthony Bourdain earlier this year.

Are you shocked to discover that Wayne has been keeping such a painful secret all these years?

