Florida Crazies: Inmate Strangles Cellmate To Death, Gouges Out His Eyes, Wears Ear As A Necklace

Florida Prisoner Kills Cell Mate And Wears His Ear

You already know how Florida is givin’ it up so this is really just another day, another dollar, but still, damn.

According to the Miami Herald, a prisoner at the Columbia Correctional Institution annex building strangled his cellmate to death, gouged out his eyeball, cut off his ear and wore it as a necklace to the chow hall.

The victim, Larry Mark, 58, was serving a life sentence for a 1981 murder in Broward County. He crushed a cab driver’s skull and stole $35 and a wedding ring. For some reason, the Florida Department of Corrections is refusing to share the attacker’s name and information.

Hours after Larry Mark was killed and huge unrelated riot is said to have broken out in the prison.

Something is really wrong down in Florida and someone needs to get to the bottom of what’s really going on.