Lauryn Hill Abruptly Removes Santigold And Nas From Her Tour

Lauryn Hill’s Tour Gets Some Interested Changes

Several artists including Santigold, Nas, SZA, and Dave Chappelle were slated to perform for Lauryn Hill‘s Miseducation 20th Anniversary tour–but it looks like that won’t be happening, as some performances were cut from the final roster. The cancellations were a surprise to many fans, who were only told that there were “production issues.”

Santigold, one of the artist removed from tour dates, took to Twitter to explain her no-show.

I’m sorry you paid to see us and we’re not there. That really bums me out. I’m also bummed that @MsLaurynHill and crew didn’t tell ppl why we’re not there. She took us off the bill. — Santigold (@Santigold) September 13, 2018

Nope not sick. So sorry I wasn’t able to perform for you all. Note I saw from @MsLaurynHill Mgmt team read… “Due to production issues, The Miseducation 20th Anniversary Tour is unable to accommodate Santigold’s performance this evening" — Santigold (@Santigold) September 13, 2018

The singer wrote that Hill and her tour organizers decided to “reduce the support” for Santigold’s set. Apparently Nas was also taken off the bill without much explanation.

I will no longer be performing on The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill Tour at the following dates due to the tour organizers' decision to reduce the support. So sorry to disappoint my fans. 9/14: Vancouver, BC

9/15: Seattle, WA

9/22: Phoenix, AZ

9/26: Denver, CO — Santigold (@Santigold) September 15, 2018

Unfortunately for Lauryn Hill fans, this is far from the first issue that the Miseducation tour–and other Lauryn tours/dates in the past–has faced. Most recently, after she angered fans by showing up late in Toronto earlier this summer, several North American dates were canceled.

These new problems come only a month after Robert Glasper claimed that Hill stole music during the making of her first album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, and has failed to credit musicians in the past.