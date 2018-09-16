So Sad: Schoolboy Q Pushes His Album Back In Wake Of Mac Miller’s Passing

Schoolboy Q and everybody over at TDE has been hinting recently that his album is dropping very soon–but it looks like that’s not the case anymore, and the reason is heartbreaking.

The rapper was always known to be extremely close friends with Mac Miller, and in the wake of his tragic passing, Q says he’s not ready to put another album out.

He announced the decision at a recent concert, where he said he didn’t even want to leave his house, but did so because he know that’s what Mac would have wanted.

“You know I drop albums every two years, right? But listen, with my n***a gone right now, I just don’t feel right putting out an album,” he disclosed to the audience. “As y’all can tell, I’m not my real self right now. I shouldn’t even be here right now. But like I said, my n***a Mac would not want me to be in the house sad. He would clown me for some weird s**t. I’m here today because it’s no way he would allow me to sit in the house and be a little b**ch. I’m not gonna be a little b**ch.”

“I’ma go back, and I’ma figure out when I’ma put this f***ing album out, because y’all are going to get this album,” he said. “I promise that. I’m just not ready to walk into the radio station and the first thing they ask me is, ‘So Mac Miller…’ I’m not ready to deal with those questions. So, right now, I’m not ready to put nothing.”

Schoolboy saying he doesn’t want to drop his album because he’s not ready to talk about the passing of his friend on the promo run is the definition of devastating. Check out the video of his announcement below.