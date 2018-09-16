Donald Glover Is Suing His Former Record Label For $10,000 Over A Royalties Disagreement

Donald Glover Sues Former Label

Donald Glover has filed a lawsuit against his former label Glassnote Records as part of a royalties disagreement, according to reports from Pitchfork.

The rapper is alleging that the independent label owes him over $10,000 from streaming royalties and has continually miscalculated payments, which violates their licensing agreement. The suit asserts issues including breaches of contract, negligence, fair dealing, good faith, and fiduciary duty.

Glover’s new lawsuit is a reaction to Glassnote’s complaint from July, in which they label asked for a judge to act as mediator in court during the contract dispute.

“Donald Glover made a claim that he was owed 95% of SoundExchange royalties when we are legislatively and contractually required to share those royalties 50/45,” a Glassnote representative told Pitchfork earlier this summer. “We are not asking for anything back from Donald Glover, just that we are able to retain the monies that are contractually and legally ours and that have already been paid to us.”

In Glover’s lawsuit, he refutes the claims Glassnote made in that complaint, and maintains that the label has held on to 100 percent of Glover’s net SoundExchange royalties. The Atlanta creator is requesting his royalties and that the label’s complaint be dismissed, along with payment for damages.

Childish Gambino released Camp, Because the Internet, and “Awaken, My Love!” via Glassnote between 2011 and 2016. He has been signed to RCA since January of 2018.