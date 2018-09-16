SMH: Shots Fired In The Parking Lot Of Nipsey Hussle’s Crenshaw Clothing Store

Shots Fire Outside Of Nipsey Hussle’s Clothing Store

Nipsey Hussle is reportedly in New York City to attend the Diamond Ball. But while the rapper is on the East Coast, a serious situation went down at his Crenshaw clothing establishment.

A fight reportedly almost turned deadly as shots were fired in the parking lot of Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles, California on Friday (September 14).

Witnesses tell TMZ that a huge fight broke out in the parking lot of the store. During the alleged brawl, one of the people involved pulled out a gun and fired a couple shots into the air in an attempt to stop the melee. Those involved then proceeded to disperse from the scene before police finally arrived.

Authorities showed up a short time later and discovered blood in the parking lot. According to the report, they questioned employees inside the store who did not offer any information that would assist in solving the crime. Police are hoping to review security footage in an effort to pinpoint a suspect.

The rapper’s clothing store is only one of his attempts at making sure to bring business to his beloved hometown. Back in February, he partnered with Vector90 and the District 8 Los Angeles City Council to launch a coworking space in South Los Angeles. Only a month later, he was part of an investment team that put in a bid to purchase a historic Los Angeles hotel.

As of now, no one has been arrested in the shooting at The Marathon Clothing.