Style So Icy: Saweetie Keeps It Spicy For Her Very First Fashion Week

- By Bossip Staff
Saweetie

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

Saweetie Seen On The Scene And Stunning For First NYFW

This year marked the first time Saweetie attended New York fashion week. The rap ingenue was spotted at KITH, Tory Burch, The Blonds, Harper’s BAZAAR Icons, Telfar, Opening Ceremony, LaQuan Smith and Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton. She even closed her first New York Fashion week out with an intimate, high-energy performance for Rolling Stone Magazine at VYNL.

Saweetie Rolling Stone

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

The high-maintenance MC, rattled off some of her fan favorites; Good Good ,High Maintenance & 23. She then performed her new single “Up Now” a joint venture with London On The Track featuring G-Easy & Rich da Kid. Finally, she finished her set with ICY GRL, the hit viral sensation with over 56 Million+ views online.

Saweetie Rolling Stone

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

When asked her favorite part of fashion week, Saweetie responded:

“I was super excited because as a young girl witnessing fashion week every year through social media- I was finally able to be a part of this eventful week. I was inspired by the hard work, creativity and dedication that was put into each show and can’t wait to wear the new pieces!”

Saweetie NYFW

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

Saweetie at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

Love the Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton look that she wore to the show

Saweetie Tommy Hilfiger

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

And you know she kicked it with all the other IT girls.

Saweetie at Tory Burch NYFW

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

Saweetie

Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    Saweetie La La

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    Saweetie Bazaar Icons

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    Saweetie Miss J Alexander

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    Saweetie posted up with the always iconic Miss J. Alexander

    Saweetie NYFW

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    Them thighs was out too!

    Saweetie Opening Ceremony

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

    “The Girls” were S-I-T-T-I-N-G – front row at Opening Ceremony

    Saweetie Rolling stone

    Photo Credit: Emilynn Rose

