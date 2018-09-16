Style So Icy: Saweetie Keeps It Spicy For Her Very First Fashion Week

Saweetie Seen On The Scene And Stunning For First NYFW

This year marked the first time Saweetie attended New York fashion week. The rap ingenue was spotted at KITH, Tory Burch, The Blonds, Harper’s BAZAAR Icons, Telfar, Opening Ceremony, LaQuan Smith and Tommy Hilfiger x Lewis Hamilton. She even closed her first New York Fashion week out with an intimate, high-energy performance for Rolling Stone Magazine at VYNL.

The high-maintenance MC, rattled off some of her fan favorites; Good Good ,High Maintenance & 23. She then performed her new single “Up Now” a joint venture with London On The Track featuring G-Easy & Rich da Kid. Finally, she finished her set with ICY GRL, the hit viral sensation with over 56 Million+ views online.

When asked her favorite part of fashion week, Saweetie responded:

“I was super excited because as a young girl witnessing fashion week every year through social media- I was finally able to be a part of this eventful week. I was inspired by the hard work, creativity and dedication that was put into each show and can’t wait to wear the new pieces!”

Hit the flip for more great photos from Saweetie’s first NYFW