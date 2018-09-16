Rumor Control: Is Drake REALLY Barely Legal Loving 18-Year-Old Model Bella Harris?

Is Drake Really Dating Bella Harris?

Remember when we told you that Drake and 18-year-old model Bella Harris might be an item? Well BOTH of them are responding to those rumors amid reports that Drizzy shut down a Washington D.C. restaurant so they could have an intimate dinner date.

According to Entertainment Tonight, however, Drake and Bella dating rumors are just untrue.

“A source close to the rapper tells ET that despite recent rumors, Drake and Harris are not and have never been dating.”

Not only that, Bella herself responded to the rumors on Instagram;

“Coming off an amazing New York fashion week, I feel I need to set the record straight,” wrote Jimmy Jam’s daughter. “I did not dine in DC recently. I was happily working & dining in NYC everyday.”

Welp, so much for that.

Did YOU think something was up with Drizzy and the teen model?