A King Is Born: Model Slick Woods Confirms She Went Into Labor While Walking In Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show

BROOKLYN, NY - SEPTEMBER 12: Model Slick Woods poses backstage for the Savage X Fenty Fall/Winter 2018 fashion show during NYFW at the Brooklyn Navy Yard on September 12, 2018 in Brooklyn, NY.

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty

Slick Woods Welcomes Baby Boy Saphir Following Savage x Fenty Show

Slick Woods took to Instagram to confirm that she was indeed in labor during Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty show last Wednesday.

Woods posted the following message:

A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FU** I WANT WHENEVER THE FU** I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.

Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us

Congratulations to Slick Woods and Adonis Bosso on Baby Boy Saphir!

