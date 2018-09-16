A King Is Born: Model Slick Woods Confirms She Went Into Labor While Walking In Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Show
- By Bossip Staff
Slick Woods Welcomes Baby Boy Saphir Following Savage x Fenty Show
Slick Woods took to Instagram to confirm that she was indeed in labor during Rihanna’s NYFW Savage x Fenty show last Wednesday.
Woods posted the following message:
A lewk, 14 hours of labor, and A king is born. This is the face of a WOMAN IN LABOR, we hold shit down most of us don’t even know how much we’re going through, I’m here to say I CAN DO WHATEVER THE FU** I WANT WHENEVER THE FU** I WANT AND SO CAN YOU.
Thank you @qualityresusqueen and the Fenty family for taking such good care of us
Congratulations to Slick Woods and Adonis Bosso on Baby Boy Saphir!