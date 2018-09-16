Issa Rae Threw A Lit A** Yacht Party To Celebrate This Year’s Black Emmy Nominees & Hennything Was Possible 

Issa Rae is out here living her best life, and she ain’t going back and forth with no haters.

The writer/director hosted a yacht party over the weekend to celebrate all of young, Black Hollywood who have been nominated for an Emmy Award this year.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel were all in attendance, just to name a few.

Things got so lit on the boat that Issa — who is nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy series — started collecting mens shirts.

Black excellence comes in many forms. This is one. Thank you, Issa.

