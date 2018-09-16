Pimp Down! Kevin Hart Defends Tiffany Haddish From Katt Williams’ Crass Criticism

Hi hater…

Kevin Hart Defends Tiffany Haddish From Katt Williams

After Katt Williams made some shady comments about Tiffany Haddish, her homie Kevin Hart is coming to her defense. As previously reported Katt was a guest on V-103’s “Frank and Wanda Morning Show” and RIPPED Tiffany for not being funny, only being popular for wanting to sleep with white men like Brad Pitt and for not being deserving of the opportunities she’s been given.

“She ain’t done a tour yet,” said Katt. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody,” said Katt.

Now another person he shaded in the interview is speaking out; Kevin Hart.

According to Kevin, Katt is completely wrong about his “little sis” Tiffany, she’s more than deserving of her accolades.

“Let me break it down to you because I love to support. I go back with Tiff,” said Kevin in a video. “I remember the days when Tiffany Haddish was sleeping out her car. I remember the days when Tiffany Haddish was homeless. I remember the days when Tiffany Haddish didn’t have not a dime in her goddamn pocket. Worked hard grinded and got to where she is today and at the height of her career when most should applaud, most should celebrate some choose to down. […] So what I see is a woman who is well deserving of the position that she’s in.”

As for Tiff, she’s still sending love Katt’s way.

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

Prior to his most recent rant, Katt dissed Kevin and claimed that he was a Hollywood “puppet.” He then challenged him to a $5 million battle that never happened.

Do YOU think Katt’s just jealous of Kevin and Tiffany’s success???