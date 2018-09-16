‘Serial Killer’ US Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Murders Of 4 Women, Kidnapping

Now, THIS is scary…

U.S. Border Patrol Agent Arrested For Alleged Murders

Authorities are describing a US Border Patrol agent arrested in connection with the deaths of four women and the kidnapping of at least one more as a “serial killer.”

CNN reports that Juan David Ortiz, 35, confessed to killing four people between September 3 and September 15. Authorities are not ruling out the possibility of finding more victims.

The victims were all believed to be prostitutes who were shot in the head. Ortiz was arrested after a woman he reportedly kidnapped managed to escape and call for help.

Ortiz was arrested in Laredo, Texas and is charged with four murder charges and one unlawful restraint with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.