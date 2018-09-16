This Ain’t It Chief: Texas State Education Board Votes To Remove Hillary Clinton From History Classes 

Hillary Clinton may not be the most liked person in the world, but she made history as the first woman to run for President of the United States and we shouldn’t let that go unnoticed.

Unfortunately for students it Texas, Mrs. Clinton’s historic feat will be disregarded after the state’s decision earlier this week to remove Hillary Clinton and Hellen Keller from history lessons.

Newsweek reports:

The vote comes as the board makes efforts to “streamline” the social studies curriculum in the state, The Dallas Morning News reported. The preliminary vote by the 15 member board group created a rubric to decide which historical figures were “essential to learn about and who wasn’t.”

But for some odd reason, the same curriculum deems it mandatory for students to learn about Bill Clinton‘s impeachment.

