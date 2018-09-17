Another Pass? Here’s What Happened When Cardi B’s Facebook Account Shared A Transphobic Meme

Cardi B Under Fire For Transphobic Post

Cardi B is facing backlash once again. This time for a post that went up on her verified Facebook page over the weekend. The post, features the viral Ed, Edd and Eddy meme with the caption “I hope nobody see this tranny leave my house.” Cardi B was quick to respond, claiming that the post came because of someone else having access to her account.

It's come to my attention that there have been offensive posts made on what used to be my Facebook page. For the past year and a half a FORMER team member has been the only one with access to the account. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) September 16, 2018

This didn’t quite sit well with everyone, though. Some people still don’t believe her while others think this just highlights Cardi’s history of hateful transphobic and homophobic language.

