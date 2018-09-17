Soon-Yi Previn (Woody Allen’s Step-Child Wife) Recalls Mom Mia Farrow As Wretched In “Vulture”– Dylan & Ronan Farrow Clap Back!

In white folks news…

Soon-Yi Previn Breaks Silence And Dylan Farrow Responds

For the first time ever, Soon-Yi Previn has told her side of what allegedly transpired between her and husband of 20 years (step-dad since 10-years-old), Woody Allen — and Dylan Farrow is not here for the SH*T. Firstly, we have to mention that the profile, where Soon-Yi speaks candidly for the first time, was written by a “friend” of Wood Allen’s, admitted in the writing. So folks are questioning the tone of the entire piece…

In the “Vulture” profile, Previn, unleashed unfavorable memories about her upbringing to clarify why she’s so unapologetically involved with her Mom’s ex-husband. Soon-Yi feels like the perception she’s a “victim” is far from her truth. She also describes her adopted mother Mia Farrow as “not maternal” in several ways throughout the article.

YIKES!

In one memory she shared, Soon-Yi recalls Farrow breastfeeding away from her other children, saying she didn’t know how to love all her kids at the same time.

“She was never able to love more than one person at a time, I guess, so all her focus when Satchel came went to him. I remember she would be in the room with the door closed, nursing Satchel or sleeping with him, and Dylan would be outside the door, crying.”

But, the BIGGEST revelation from Soon-Yi’s memory was alluding to Dylan Farrow being coached by mother Mia Farrow to say she was molested by Woody Allen. Soon-Yi thinks it was plot to defame her step-father-lover, because he liked her “chutzpah” better than Mia.

Dylan is not her for the slander!! She’s standing behind her decade old claims that Allen molested her, and she’s responded publicly. Her brother Ronan did too. Hit the flip to read it.