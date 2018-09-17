Bye Heauxs: Here’s Why Evelyn Made Tami Chuck Deuces On The #BBWReunion — And Fans Are Riding For Tami!
The “Basketball Wives” reunion went down last night, and of course Evelyn and Tami’s everlasting beef came to a head! It started with Tami making a public apology to Evelyn about her Chad comments. Tami previously accused Evelyn of “provoking” Chad during their very public domestic fight…
Well Evelyn didn’t accept! She called Tami “FAKE”. In an effort to show Evelyn was fake too, Tami revealed Ev made calls around to executives telling “lies.”
Evelyn admits she DID call Tami a liar in emails to their bosses — and she said Tami was LYING over having a miscarriage. FILTHY.
But there was more…hit the flip!
Evelyn goes on to call Tami’s eggs “scrambled” and drags Shaunie into it, wanting her to co-sign that Tami was lying about being once pregnant. Shaunie acts completely oblivious and eventually Tami walks off.
Really???
Who is friends with who here??? BBWLA fans are fed up with both Evelyn and Shaunie and applauding Tami for exiting their sh*t show…
Hit the flip to see how folks were reacting.
