Insecure: Lawrence’s Ho Phase Burned Down Twitter…Speaking Of Burned…

Lawrence Got The Clap, Y’all

Insecure is definitely picking up steam towards the end of season three, right? Lawrence is byke and we got a glimpse of what he’s been doing since he said goodbye to Issa. Hint: he’s doing a lot of smashing to smithereens. He’s doing so much that, well, MANS GOT THE CLAP. That’s right. He’s tossing his flaming hot Cheeto into any crunchy bag he finds out on the street and now he’s raining fire like one of Moses’ plagues.

Lawrence is out here burning whilst he pees and Issa is moving on with a fine man and a new business venture. Karma. #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/9lkQIKvCn4 — CorEy-spondent (@CoreyPTownsend) September 17, 2018

Twitter had all. of. the. jokes.

Take a look at the funniest Chlamydia commentary you’re going to see on these here internets.