#Insecure: Lawrence’s Ho Phase Burned Down Twitter…Speaking Of Burned…
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Lawrence Got The Clap, Y’all
Insecure is definitely picking up steam towards the end of season three, right? Lawrence is byke and we got a glimpse of what he’s been doing since he said goodbye to Issa. Hint: he’s doing a lot of smashing to smithereens. He’s doing so much that, well, MANS GOT THE CLAP. That’s right. He’s tossing his flaming hot Cheeto into any crunchy bag he finds out on the street and now he’s raining fire like one of Moses’ plagues.
Twitter had all. of. the. jokes.
Take a look at the funniest Chlamydia commentary you’re going to see on these here internets.