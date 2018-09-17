Some Pre-Emmy Party Preciousness

Young Actors Steal The Show At Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party

Entertainment Weekly held a Pre-Emmy Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday and while the adults were looking very dapper we’d have to say that the kids stole the show. Some of our favorites at the event had to be “This Is Us” actors Faithe Herman and Lonnie Chavis.

Age appropriate and outstanding. Lonnie and Faithe were in good company too. Eris Baker, who is also on the show was also seen on the scene.

We think she’s precious too, but since she’s a teenager (13) we didn’t want to embarrass her.

Same goes for “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and “Black-ISH” star Miles Brown.

Love it when the kids come with their style A-games. They weren’t the only ones who cleaned up for the party scene though. Check out more photos below for the other celebs at the event, including a very pregnant Amber Stevens West, RuPaul, Dascha Polanco, Adina Porter and more.