Some Pre-Emmy Party Preciousness

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Faithe Herman WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Young Actors Steal The Show At Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party

Entertainment Weekly held a Pre-Emmy Party at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday and while the adults were looking very dapper we’d have to say that the kids stole the show. Some of our favorites at the event had to be “This Is Us” actors Faithe Herman and Lonnie Chavis.

Lonnie Chavis WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com

Age appropriate and outstanding. Lonnie and Faithe were in good company too. Eris Baker, who is also on the show was also seen on the scene.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

We think she’s precious too, but since she’s a teenager (13) we didn’t want to embarrass her.

Caleb McLaughlin WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

Same goes for “Stranger Things” actor Caleb McLaughlin and “Black-ISH” star Miles Brown.

Miles BrownWEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Tony DiMaio / SplashNews.com

Love it when the kids come with their style A-games. They weren’t the only ones who cleaned up for the party scene though. Check out more photos below for the other celebs at the event, including a very pregnant Amber Stevens West, RuPaul, Dascha Polanco, Adina Porter and more.

Categories: For the Children, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hollyweird

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus