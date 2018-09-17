Who Looked More Bangin?

- By Bossip Staff
Dascha Polanco WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: 2018 Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party held at the Sunset Tower Hotel on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News / SplashNews.com

Dascha Polanco And Kiersey Clemons Bring Copious Curves To Pre-Emmy Party

Dascha Polanco was in party mode this weekend for some of the pre-Emmy events. The curvy Dominican actress was looking festive in a silver fringe dress for the Entertainment Weekly party at Sunset Tower Hotel on Saturday night.

Kiersey Clemons WEST HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CA, USA - SEPTEMBER 15: Variety And Women In Film's 2018 Pre-Emmy Celebration held at Cecconi's on September 15, 2018 in West Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.

SplashNews.com

Kiersey Clemons was looking similarly seductive for the Variety and Women In Film Pre-Emmy part at Cecconi’s Saturday in a red silk spaghetti strapped gown. Gorgeous right?

If you had to choose, which of these Hollywood starlets looked more bangin???

Check out more party pics below:

Categories: Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Fun Bags

Comments

