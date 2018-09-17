The Swirl: Actress Amber Stevens West Displays Her Gut Full Of Caucasian Hubby At Pre-Emmy Party

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 8

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Entertainment Weekly)

Amber Stevens West Displays Her Gut Full Of Caucasian Hubby

“Carmichael Show” actress Amber Stevens West, 31 and her Vanilla King Andrew J. West, 34, graced the red carpet for Entertainment Weekly and L’Oreal Paris’ pre-Emmy soirée. If you didn’t know these two were coupled up, now you do!

The West were married in 2014, and now they’re showing off their baby bump! Congratulations.

Amber wore this sparkly black gown, accentuating her belly. Her actor hubby looked smitten to be standing next to her.

(Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Aren’t they adorable? Amber and Andrew’s swirlmance extends onto their IG pages. Hit the flip to see more!

View this post on Instagram

2014

A post shared by Amber Stevens West (@amberonistevenswest) on

View this post on Instagram

😃 @happytogethercbs #happytogether 😜

A post shared by Amber Stevens West (@amberonistevenswest) on

View this post on Instagram

3

A post shared by Amber Stevens West (@amberonistevenswest) on

View this post on Instagram

#tbt #disneyworld

A post shared by Amber Stevens West (@amberonistevenswest) on

    Continue Slideshow

    View this post on Instagram

    ☔️

    A post shared by Amber Stevens West (@amberonistevenswest) on

     

     

     

     

     

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    12345678
    Categories: Babies, Celebrity Seeds, For Your Information

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus