“Where Da Parents At?!”: Webbie Catches Two Sons And Two Boys In Bed With A Little Girl, SCOLDS Them Online [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Webbie Blasts His Kids For Being Foul
Rapper Webbie is getting applauded for the way he handled finding his two teenage sons in bed with a girl, along with two friends. YES, you’ve read that correctly. The dad flipped out, even though the kids are seemingly “unbothered”. He scolded the group and put their shenanigans on blast.
Webbie says these kids live in a million dollar community and still are doing mess like this. We hope he really did call thier parents!!
Wowzers. See the rest after the flip.