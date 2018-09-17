Knifed Up? SZA’s Latest Photos Have People Believing She CHISELED Her Nose Into Oblivion

What’s Going On With Sza’s Nose???

Remember there were some fans speculating that SZA went under the knife???

Welp, her most recents flicks are causing even MORE chatter. Over the weekend, the TDE singer received a “Songs of Hope” award and her face on the red carpet looked a bit different. The bridge of her nose appears suspiciously thin.

Could this be amazing contour?

Folks are going IN on SZA’s ig comments about her sniffer. One person wrote “Yo Nose Job Look DUMB AS H*LL U RUINED YOUR D*MN FACE. Others have called her a “clone.”

Yikes! The comments didn’t stop there. There was more on twitter. Here’s how she used to look…

Do YOU think this all makeup sorcery? Hit the flip to see what SZA fans are saying about it.