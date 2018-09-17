Dirty Game: Amber Rose “Heartbroken” That THIS Shiny And Sentimental Symbol Slut Walked Out Of Her Possession

Amber Rose’s Calls Police Over Engagement Ring Missing

Amber Rose is a sad Muva these days because one of her most prized possession has gone missing.

According to TMZ, the $150,000 engagement ring that Wiz Khalifa gave her back in March of 2012 is nowhere to be found. Amber filed a police report with a LAPD after days of looking for a blingy bauble that hadn’t been seen since last month.

One of the biggest problems in finding the ring or who took it because there are so many people who come and out of Amber’s home on the regular.

Folks close to Amber say her biggest disappointment is that she wanted to pass the ring down to her son Sebastian when he’s ready to ask for a hand in marriage.

If Amber really wants to find the ring, she needs to start checking the bank accounts of everyone around her.