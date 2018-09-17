WTF: 50-Year Old Woman Is Killed By Her Own Dog In Her Home

She Died Trying To Defend A Toddler

One pet-owner’s dog tragically went rogue in Alberta, Canada and it cost the owner their life. Police say the woman was trying to prevent her dog from attacking a toddler.

According to CTVNews, emergency crews were called to the home in Langdon on Saturday evening after people reported a dog attack. A “guard dogs” warning sign was posted outside the property.

Officers said that the dog, a boxer-pit bull cross, was attacking a toddler before it turned on the owner, a 50-year-old lady. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“In an effort to stop the attack on the toddler, an adult female intervened and the dog turned the aggression on her,” Staff Sgt. John Spaans said. The two victims remained unnamed by the local media.

The toddler was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening bite injuries to her legs and arms. The police said other people at the house were able to subdue the pit bull and put it in a kennel. The canine was then taken to a quarantined facility along with another dog. There is no evidence that the second dog, a purebred boxer, was involved in the attack.

Both dogs will be held at the facility for 10 days while they are tested for diseases. Officials will then decided what’s next for the animals. “There’s a number of options that are possible, including voluntarily euthanizing the animal or making an application to the courts to order the animal to be put down,” Spaans said. “There (are) also remedies such as allowing the family the opportunity to make the house safe (by) building kennels and fencing, but that’s further down the road.”

Witnesses say that the canine had no prior history of aggression. An early investigation also determined that the toddler did not provoke the animal.