NeNe Leakes Blasts The ‘Leaked’ RHOA Season 11 Cast Photo—But Is A Housewife Hiding A Pregnancy?

NeNe Leakes Responds To “Leaked” RHOA Season 11 Photo

NeNe Leakes is BIG mad at someone for leaking an unofficial photo of the new “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Over the weekend a photo of the alleged season 11 cast went viral that showed newbies Tanya Sam…

Evan Marcille…

and Shamari Devoe.

The photo had a metallic theme and also showed NeNe looking overly photoshopped. Kenya Moore who’s not on this season was of course not included in the lineup.

According to NeNe, someone shadily leaked the unofficial photo that doesn’t represent some of the RHOA cast “in the best light.”

Oop! Who did that?!

In the midst of NeNe slamming the unofficial photo, a rumor’s swirling that a certain housewife has been hiding a pregnancy and is ready to announce.

