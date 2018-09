Botham Jean Leads Church Service

Botham Jean was a real person with a real life and people who loved him. He was a man of God. He was a leader at his church.

Botham Jean leading worship. This is who Amber Guyger killed. pic.twitter.com/NDv2zFoj1p — DJ Wade-O (@djwadeo) September 14, 2018

10 grams of marijuana doesn’t change any of that and it damn sure doesn’t justify 2 bullets.

Rest in peace to Botham Jean. Hell on Earth to Amber Guyger.