Pimp In Distress: V-103’s Wanda Smith Responds To Rumors That Her Husband Pulled A Gun On Katt Williams

Did Wanda Smith’s Husband Pull A Gun On Katt Williams?

Remember that viral video of Katt Williams dissing Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish before ETHERING a radio host?

Well, the host in question is responding to rumors that her hubby retaliated against Katt and brandished a weapon.

Wanda Smith of V-103’s “Frank And Wanda Morning Show” spoke on-air today about rumors that her spouse was so pissed off by Katt Williams that he pulled a gun on him outside of an ATL comedy club.

According to Wanda herself, when she saw Katt outside of the Atlanta Comedy Theater he made a “beeline” for her and dissed her again before her husband LaMorriss Sellers intervened.

“When I walked outside the door I saw Katt Williams and his bodyguard walking up towards the comedy club,” said Wanda. “He made a beeline [towards me]. He said, “I told you effin’ with me would make you go viral!” […] “That’s when my husband said, “Aye dawg, find something else to do dawg!” Then he [Katt] said, “I’ll jump on your big a** too!”

Wanda stopped short of denying that her husband pulled out a gun but noted that the police were called. She also added that she can’t confirm or deny anything for legal reasons.

“All the rumors that are out there, I can’t move forward,” said Wanda.

She also denied “playing the victim” and told her co-host Frank Ski that he should’ve stopped the interview—which is something she clearly could’ve done herself.

“I don’t like stuff like that,” said Wanda.” I did not wanna be going back and forth with him. That ain’t my thing, that’s not what I do. I didn’t say I blamed you [Frank Ski], but I felt like it could’ve been cut off at some point.”

Sounds a LOT like playing the victim to us, but hey, what do we know?

Katt’s told his side of the story to police…

