Making It Rain On Them… Issa Rae Stars In A Samsung Galaxy Ad About Her Real Life Success Story [VIDEO]

Issa Rae’s Samsung Galaxy Ad Showcases Her Personal Story Of Leveling Up

Issa Rae is definitely living her best life right now and she’s getting plenty bags to show for it. Samsung is set to unveil a new ad called “Made It” during the Emmy Awards showcasing our girl and we couldn’t be MORE proud. Watch the ad below:

Samsung teamed up with Emmy Award nominee Issa Rae and award-winning music video director Lacey Duke to celebrate Issa during her big Emmy’s moment. The :30-second ad spot titled “Made It” reflects on Issa’s major milestones – from Awkward Black Girl to her nomination to air during the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards – to celebrate Issa during her big Emmy’s moment and also inspire other creators at large.

As part of Samsung’s “Do What You Can’t” campaign, the ad highlights Samsung’s mission to empower creators to break barriers and achieve the impossible. A longtime Galaxy Note fan, Issa Rae is the living embodiment of Samsung’s “Do What You Can’t” motto and has been able to use the power of technology to propel her vision in entertainment.

The ad showcases how not only her career – but fashion and style – has evolved over the years too!

“Not only is Issa an unparalleled artistic and comedic talent, she is a fearless storyteller. Whether she’s creating her own web series, or a critically-acclaimed television show, she gets up every day determined to do what she can’t,” said Jesse Coulter, Chief Creative Officer for Samsung Electronics America. “Issa is proof that with the right technology in hand, brilliant minds are forces to be reckoned with.”

“Made It” will premiere during the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards, with the goal of not only celebrating Issa on her historic achievement, but also of inspiring makers at large. It is the spiritual successor to “Make it Yours”, the Samsung spot from earlier this year in which Issa—along with other groundbreaking artists—challenged the creators of the world to use technology to defy the barriers and traditions holding them back, and to go make the things they always wanted to make.

Yesssss! Go Issa! We hope she takes home trophies for “Insecure” tonight too!