Bossip Joins FORD For Exclusive Paint And Dine Experience In Atlanta

Over the weekend at The Beltline Studio in Atlanta, GA, Ford held their signature “Paint and Dine” media experience to kick off the My City 4 Ways Atlanta Culture Festival, a partnership between Ford and Essence. Atlanta based artist, Melissa Mitchell led a fun and entertaining art class where the exclusive group of top journalists and influencers created their own Mustang Pony inspired art. The group was greeted at the entrance by a sleek black Ford Mustang GT Convertible Premium, which made for the perfect photo opportunity. They also enjoyed a beautiful rooftop dinner overlooking the Atlanta skyline. The delicious food was specially prepared by Chef Aleem and Chef Porter. Dee Guerrero, Multicultural Communications Manager, Ford Motor Company, hosted the event and showcased several of Ford’s latest commercials including creative for both their Escape and Explorer, which are equipped with Alexa and Waze, allowing hands-free navigation.

Presented by Ford, “My City 4 Ways – Atlanta” gathered a mix of local and national influencers, creatives and personalities to create an unparalleled Atlanta culture guide from the perspectives of four young, dynamic African American influencers — across music, art, lifestyle and food. Art influencer, Melissa Mitchell, food influencer, Chef Aleem and lifestyle influencer, Kenya Freeman were all in attendance at the Ford Paint and Dine media experience.