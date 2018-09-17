Double-Tap: Angela Simmons’ Instagram Page Is The Gift That Keeps On Giving

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 10

Image via Grant Lamos IV/Getty Images

Angela Simmons’ Instagram Photos Are Exhilarating

Angela Simmons‘ Instagram feed is the reason the Instagram was invented. Not for memes. Not for passive-aggressive messages to imaginary haters. Not to stalk your ex. Simply to post photos. Great photos. Captivating photos…

View this post on Instagram

P A R T 2 ✌🏽 @fashionnova

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

That’s quite an aesthetic. Flip the page to see more excellent examples of how Instagram can enrich your life.

View this post on Instagram

C U R V E S #Builtnotbought #Bnb link in bio ‼️

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

View this post on Instagram

Miami Nights @fashionnova 💗

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

View this post on Instagram

D E T A I L S

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    View this post on Instagram

    B O N N I E B O U C H E

    A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Don’t let #RevRun see this sis 😩

    A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

