New Music: Wale Drops Free Lunch EP

GRAMMY® Award-nominated multi-platinum Washington, D.C. MMG superstar and culture iconoclast Wale releases his brand-new Free Lunch EP today. It’s available for pre-order HERE via Warner Bros. Records.

The EP title nods to a tradition of the Black Panther party known as “Free Breakfast.” As part of myriad social and community initiatives, the Panthers would institute kitchens across North America to feed impoverished inner-city youth prior to school–as research proved that the most important meal of the day encouraged the best performance from students. By the end of 1969, they fed 10,000-plus children on a daily basis. Wale brings this concept to life in the recently released music video for “Black Bonnie.”

Beyond surpassing 1.6 million YouTube views in under a week, the visual has earned widespread critical acclaim following its premiere at a star-studded Rémy Martin-sponsored party where Billboard, XXL, Complex, and more attended.

In order to bring the release to the people, Wale partnered with Postmates after a Twitter-cation with the delivery service. The rap luminary decided he could work with Postmates to provide better service, by offering the code #WaleFreeLunch so that fans and users everywhere can get food delivered for free. Use your #WaleFeeLunch code to get free delivery on your order today!

Free Lunch sees Wale at his most dynamic. Through tightly woven rhymes, provocative lyricism, and soulful hooks, the MC delivers a politically charged statement that’s as timely as it is thoughtful. It satiates the fan appetite for music as he puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming sixth full-length and first album for Warner Bros. Records, arriving this fall.

Wale remains one of the strongest and sharpest voices in the culture. The artist’s deft wordplay and impressive knack for a hook shined especially bright in 2017. His most recent album, Shine, touted a platinum smash in the form of “My PYT,” while “Running Back” [feat. Lil Wayne] racked up a staggering 71 million Spotify streams and “My Love” [feat. Major Lazer, WizKid, and Dua Lipa] generated over 63 million. The album also marked Wale’s fourth consecutive Top 20 debut on the Billboard Top 200. Shine garnered acclaim from Rolling Stone, Billboard, Complex, XXL, HotNewHipHop, and more as he took the stage on ESPN’s “First Take” alongside Lil Wayne for a much talked-about powerhouse performance of “Running Back.” Additionally, Wale launched his biggest headline tour to date the Shine Tour.

Wale also made history as “the first rapper to open the State Of The Union,” gracing the stage with an unforgettable performance before President Obama’s final State Of The Union Address. A regular guest of the First Family, he participated in First Lady Michelle Obama’s “Reach Higher” initiative for higher education as well. Expanding his cultural influence, Wale teamed up with Villa for a limited-edition line of sneakers. These included the Asics “Bottle Rocket,” the Timberland “Gift Box Set” and the VILLA x Wale x ASIC Gel Lyte III “IC Champion.” Wale’s label imprint, Every Blue Moon encompasses the scope of his creative vision with musicians, comedians, and screenwriters under it.