Damn: 16-Year-Old Returns Found Purse With $10,000 In It, What Would You Have Bought First?

Teenager Gives Purse With $10,000 To Police

Are you one of those people? Before you answer, allow us to posit a predicament:

Imagine that you are 16-year-old Rhami Zeini of Santa Barbara, California and you find a purse stuffed with $10,000. You take the money to your parents and decide that it’s best to give the money to the police to get it back to the owner.

According to KEYT:

“To me, I figured this is the right thing to do if I take it and find whoever’s purse it was because if the roles were reversed and I had lost something with a significant sum of money inside, I know I would want it back for sure,” said Zeini.

As a reward, the grateful owner gave Rhami $100.

