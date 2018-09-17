There is a saying that art imitates life and that’s what happens in the new film A Star Is Born starring Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper and Dave Chappelle hitting theaters October 5th. There is a scene in the film where Bradley’s character Jackson Maine, a singer who struggles with alcohol addiction, embarrasses Ally, Gaga’s character at the Grammy’s that reminded me of the aftermath of a drunk Kanye West snatching the mic from Taylor Swift at the VMAs. The now infamous incident led to the cancelation of Ye and Gaga’s joint tour in 2009 called Fame Kills.

During Kanye’s mental breakdown that happened on stage back in 2016, Ye called Gaga‘s cancellation of the tour “the beginning of the end of my life.” Gaga would eventually tweet her support for Ye.

During our interview, BlogXilla asked Lady Gaga to revisit that moment and she opens up about how it’s important to take care of your mental health.

‘A Star Is Born’ is in theaters everywhere October 5th, 2018