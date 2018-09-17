For Your Listening Pleasure: Ace Hood Launches “Chocolate Sundae” Playlist Series Dedicated To Women

Ace Hood Premieres New Spotify Playlist For Women

We’re big fans of Ace Hood around here and we especially have enjoyed watching him and his girlfriend Shelah’s relationship blossom over the years. Now Ace is showing the ladies love with his new Chocolate Sundae playlists on Spotify, which debuts today.

“Chocolate Sundae is for ALL women,” Ace Hood told BOSSIP. “I’m celebrating women by celebrating them through music, each week the playlist are named after women and week one is The Nia Long. Nia Long is a playlist for the everyday woman”.

We hope you enjoy the Chocolate Sundae playlist! Hit the flip for some more loved up pics of Ace Hood with his honey Shelah Marie.