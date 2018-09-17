Dave Chappelle, Big Sean, & Pusha T Spotted At Moët & Chandon’s Limited-Edition Bottle Launch In Vegas

Stars Celebrate Moët & Chandon’s Limited-Edition Nectar Impérial Rosé Bottle At Drai’s Las Vegas

Dave Chappelle was among the celebrity guests at a Big Sean and Pusha T show to launch of designer Virgil Abloh and Moët & Chandon’s limited edition Nectar Impérial Rosé bottle during the fight weekend in Las Vegas.

The legendary comedian arrived at Drai’s Nightclub just after 2 a.m. Friday night, where he headed to the VIP section to nurse a three-liter jeroboam of the newly designed bottle, which will be available for sale beginning Oct. 1.

He was just in time for performances from both Pusha T and Big Sean. Pusha, who was rocking an iced out wedding ring, performed his hit “Grindin,” along with songs from album “Daytona.” Big Sen meanwhile rapped an energetic 45 minute set before closing with “Bounce Back,” and “I Don’t F*ck With You.”

Hit the flip for more pics from the bottle launch.