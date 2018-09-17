Gnarled Twitter Fingers: The Katt Williams vs. Wanda Smith Fiasco Has Created Some Of The Most Hilarious Reactions Of All Time

Katt Williams Vs. Wanda Smith

When telling a joke goes wrong. Wanda Smith and Katt Williams had a roast battle live on the radio on Friday and things went left very quickly. Katt sautéed Wanda to bits and created a viral moment.

Things went even further this weekend as Wanda’s husband allegedly reacted by pulling a gun on Williams. Police are investigating and everything.

Katt Williams deserves another Emmy for wearing Wanda Smith out like this pic.twitter.com/UbKXh7rRhw — You Know My Name (@LookAtDustin) September 15, 2018

In the end this has created one of the most hilarious moments on the internet we’ve ever seen. Twitter is going ham and cracking all the jokes. Take a look…